Laser Devices Announces New MK4 & MK5 Battle Lights
Laser Devices Mk5 BATTLE LIGHT
MONTEREY, Ca. - Laser Devices announces their next generation of Tactical Lights, the NEW Mk4 & Mk5 BATTLE LIGHTS. Laser Devices Mk4 and Mk5 Battle Lights are compact and lightweight, yet powerful and precise with the versatility needed to face any situation.
Elzetta Design Announces New Drop-In FLOOD Lens
Elzetta Designs Drop-In FLOOD Lens
LEXINGTON, Ky. - Elzetta Design, LLC is pleased to announce a new Drop-In FLOOD Lens for its line of High Output Modular Flashlights. The FLOOD Lens harnesses the 650 or 900 lumens produced by an Elzetta Bravo or Charlie Modular Flashlight and disperses a wide rush of diffuse illumination.
Streamlight ProTac HL 3 Boasts 1100 Lumens
Streamlight® ProTac HL®3
EAGLEVILLE, Pa. - Streamlight® Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting and weapon light/laser sighting devices, introduced the ProTac HL® 3, a high lumen (HL) light that delivers 1,100 lumens...
