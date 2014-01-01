|
MONTEREY, Ca. - Laser Devices announces their next generation of Tactical Lights, the NEW Mk4 & Mk5 BATTLE LIGHTS. Laser Devices Mk4 and Mk5 Battle Lights are compact and lightweight, yet powerful and precise with the versatility needed to face any situation.
LEXINGTON, Ky. - Elzetta Design, LLC is pleased to announce a new Drop-In FLOOD Lens for its line of High Output Modular Flashlights. The FLOOD Lens harnesses the 650 or 900 lumens produced by an Elzetta Bravo or Charlie Modular Flashlight and disperses a wide rush of diffuse illumination.
EAGLEVILLE, Pa. - Streamlight® Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting and weapon light/laser sighting devices, introduced the ProTac HL® 3, a high lumen (HL) light that delivers 1,100 lumens...
