Laser Devices Announces New MK4 & MK5 Battle Lights MONTEREY, Ca. - Laser Devices announces their next generation of Tactical Lights, the NEW Mk4 & Mk5 BATTLE LIGHTS. Laser Devices Mk4 and Mk5 Battle Lights are compact and lightweight, yet powerful and precise with the versatility needed to face any situation.

Elzetta Design Announces New Drop-In FLOOD Lens LEXINGTON, Ky. - Elzetta Design, LLC is pleased to announce a new Drop-In FLOOD Lens for its line of High Output Modular Flashlights. The FLOOD Lens harnesses the 650 or 900 lumens produced by an Elzetta Bravo or Charlie Modular Flashlight and disperses a wide rush of diffuse illumination.